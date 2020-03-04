An expert group will be reviewing the laws and oversight systems governing the construction sector following Monday’s fatal building collapse, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Wednesday.

Fielding questions from reporters, Abela said it was “clear that something had failed” and the government wanted to establish exactly what had gone wrong and rectify it.

Miriam Pace, a 54-year-old mother of two, died when her family home was reduced to a pile of rubble when it collapsed into a next door site which was being excavated.

Police have arrested and are questioning six people - all linked to the excavation works - in relation to the death.

Abela said it was not yet clear whether any state entities had failed their duty to prevent the incident, but if they had then he wanted to know exactly how.

He was speaking just after addressing a conference on Malta’s economic productivity.

In his address he said he was “angry and hurt” by the building collapse.

Progress cannot be achieved at this price, at the cost of human life. A man has become a widower and mother and wife has died in her home - Prime minister

Abela said this had happened in the name of increased productivity and economic growth, and raised questions about what kind of society the Maltese wanted to be.

“Progress cannot be achieved at this price, at the cost of human life. A man has become a widower and mother and wife has died in her home,” Dr Abela said.

The prime minister said others had also lost their life in the pursuit of economic growth, singling out foreign workers who died on construction sites and other workplaces in Malta in recent years.

The public, Dr Abela said, deserve action following this case.

He said he wanted to be more direct in his comments on the case, as he had a strong opinion on the matter, but he did not want to be interpreted as putting undue pressure on the magisterial and police investigations.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is leading an inquiry into the building collapse, while the police have arrested six people linked to the neighbouring construction site in Hamrun.

Meanwhile, Dr Abela told the conference about his vision for Malta’s economic future. This, he said, should not be dependent on low paying jobs.