PN MEP David Casa has been appointed as the European Parliament’s rapporteur on the multi-billion-euro Social Climate Fund.

He will be reporting to the European Parliament Committee on Employment and Social Affairs, of which he is member.

“I am delighted to be able to contribute toward a social transition in our fight against climate change. The fund paves the way for more than €70 billion worth in social and climate investments, under a plan for the EU to match member state funding.”

The fund is linked to other proposals to cap emissions and to move towards cleaner sources of energy for transport, heating, and cooling. It is part of the Fit-for-55 package, the EU’s leading legislative initiative to systematically combat climate change.

RELATED STORIES Cyrus Engerer to serve as rapporteur on updated EU emissions laws

“As the European Union makes strides with the Fit-for-55 package, the Social Climate Fund ensures nobody gets left behind,” Casa explained, adding that the Fund will enable Europe to significantly cut down on its CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions, without compromising its social commitments.

On this new fund, Casa will work alongside Dutch EPP MEP Esther De Lange, to deliver a joint report on the Social Climate Fund proposal by the first half of 2022.

De Lange is the Fund’s rapporteur for the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI).