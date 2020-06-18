David Thake is calling for an internal investigation by the Nationalist Party to find out who tried to “broker a deal” with suspected Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech to ensure David Casa is not re-elected to the European Parliament.

The PN MP also urged the police to investigate “corrupt electoral practices”.

On Wednesday, self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma said in court that Fenech was irked by Casa's interest in his 17 Black Dubai account, and had offered the PN money to ensure the MEP was not re-elected.

Reacting, Casa said that the allegation was not new but that attempts to silence him had "clearly failed".

The PN denied the claims. The party said it never received any offer, let alone any payment, to undermine the campaign of any of its candidates.

Thake welcomed the denial but went “a step further”.

The former radio host had already suggested, in June of 2019, – before it was made public that Fenech was the suspected mastermind – that the businessman had offered the PN €50,000 to ensure Casa was not re-elected.

He had made the claim during an episode of TV talk show Xarabank, but provided no evidence to back up his allegation. Instead, he pointed the finger at Adrian Delia’s “close advisors” Pierre Portelli and MP Kristy Debono, saying they were close to Mr Fenech.

In April of 2019, the Sunday Times of Malta reported that Debono and Hermann Schiavone had met Fenech to seek “possible sponsorship” related to a conference.

“I now expect the PN to launch an internal investigation to ascertain who acted on its behalf, clearly without party authority, to try to broker this deal. Whoever this person or people were, have to shoulder political responsibility,” he said on Wednesday.

The police, he said, should also investigate “any criminal wrongdoing as brokerage would amount to corrupt electoral practices”.