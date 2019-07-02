The db Group said it has 'reactivated' a Planning Authority permit for the City Centre project on the former ITS site.

The €300 million project, which would include a 37-storey tower, 17-storey hotel hotel and shopping complex at the St George's Bay site, had its planning permit nullified by a court last month.

That decision revoked planning approval granted in September, despite an unprecedented 4,500 objections from the public, local councils and NGOs.

In its decision, the court ruled that one of the Planning board's sitting members, Matthew Pace, stood to gain from the project being approved, as he owned a real estate agency selling properties in the project.

Mr Pace is a franchise owner of Remax Alliance Swieqi, which shared a database and website with Remax Malta.

The db Group had initially declined to comment on the court decision, with group chairman Silvio Debono saying he was discussing "the way forward" with company lawyers.

Permit reactivated with fresh plans

On Friday, the company said it was reactivating the project's application for a full permit "with some alterations and rescaling which have been in gestation since the original permit was issued last September".

The application will be filed under the same Planning Authority number, but with fresh plans.

In its statement, the company emphasised the basis on which the court had decided to revoke the City Centre project's permit.

"The revocation was based exclusively on one, single point- that the court deemed a member of the adjudicating board had a conflict of interest," the db Group said in a statement. "Clearly, this had absolutely nothing to do with the db Group and even less so with the project itself," it said.

The court, it insisted, steered clear of the merits of the permit itself. "At no point did it express a view against it, how it was issued or about the db Group itself," it said.

At no point did it express a view against [the permit], how it was issued or about the db Group itself - db Group

The db Group said it had rigorously followed all applicable laws and procedures throughout, and would continue to do so.

"It is with this same approach that we shall ensure that our Group enjoys its full rights at law, the same ones enjoyed by others," it said.