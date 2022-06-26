De La Salle College Junior School recently won the clean-up awareness award category of the Malta Waste Reduction Awards 2022 organised by Wasteserv. The school, which collaborated with other entities to organise a clean-up in Vittoriosa, was awarded a €1,000 grant to invest in resources for the benefit of the environment. The school was also chosen as a finalist in three other categories.

The Waste Reduction Award was awarded for the school’s MOST campaign, which the school launched in November 2021. The project theme was ‘Bee the change’, which aligned with the ‘Bee’ theme of the scholastic year.

The junior school students and their families were encouraged to recycle their household waste. Participants were asked to weigh their grey bags while filming themselves and filling in an online form. The global mass collected was then converted to hours of physical activity. The campaign promoted both physical and environmental awareness.

Participants also encouraged other organisations and entities to follow suit with this practice and be part of the change.