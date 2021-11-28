A parish church and two non-governmental organisations have joined forces to provide professional, psychological and pastoral care to families facing moments of difficulty during pregnancy.

The service, G.I.F.T (Grace in Future Transformation), will start to be given on Monday. It will enable mothers, fathers or family members facing difficulties during pregnancy to seek psychological and pastoral care at Dar Nazaret, a religious catechism centre in Tarxien.

The centre is being run by the Tarxien parish.

Professional social workers from the St Jeanne Antide Foundation (an NGO supporting vulnerable individuals and families) and the Life Network Foundation will provide counselling.

A chapel close to the facility will be open for prayers 24/7 specifically for people going through moments of difficulty during or after pregnancy.

Trained priests will be available to provide spiritual guidance and counselling.

The project was inaugurated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna on Sunday morning.

“We are inaugurating this service at the beginning of Advent, a time of expectance and waiting for the birth of Christ, a time when we celebrate the beginning of life,” Scicluna said.

Taking the opportunity to speak, indirectly, against abortion, he said one cannot be pro-choice if one opts for death. Death, he said, is not a choice.

"As a person one needs to look at all the possibilities and the choice to favour life should be emphasised.”

Earlier in November, the Archbishop had urged politicians to ensure that their choices favoured life from beginning to end.

He said on Sunday that one had to always respect the freedom of a person by making sure they had all the necessary information.

He said the service will provide empowerment to expectant mothers and families, who will find solidarity in the community.

Tarxien archpriest Chris Ellul hoped other parishes will follow up on the initiative.

He said that only a few weeks ago, an expectant mother approached him for support and guidance after her partner left her because she did not want to end her unexpected pregnancy.

Life Network Foundation Malta chairperson Miriam Sciberras said a sense of community and support is important for mothers facing difficulties in pregnancy.

“In this fast-paced life, not every pregnancy is seen as a blessing, and that is why this incentive is beautiful and important. It lends a supporting hand to those who need it to ensure that their decision to keep a child is practical and possible.”

Help and further information about the service can be obtained on tels: 2033 0023 or 7942 9291, or through GIFT's Facebook page.