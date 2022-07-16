The death of a man found in Birżebbuġa in an advanced state of decomposition does not appear to be suspicious and no third parties are believed to have been involved, according to police.

The corpse was found on Thursday evening under a tree near a parking lot opposite Għar Dalam, following an anonymous tip.

In a statement, police said an autopsy had been carried out on Saturday morning, on the basis of which the death was not being considered to be suspicious.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the victim has yet to be identified.

Forensic analysis is ongoing, with investigators waiting for the results of DNA tests that could point to the identity of the victim, which is expected to take a few days.

The grim discovery was made as the police remain on the lookout for two elderly men, one of whom was reported missing from Gudja and another from St Vincent de Paul Residence.