Opposition leader Adrian Delia in a video message early on Wednesday warned against speculation in the wake of the incident which saw Melvin Theuma suffer serious knife injuries.

The self-confessed middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder was hospitalised with serious throat and abdomen injuries. The police said that initial indications pointed to self-harm.

He had been due to continue giving evidence in court on Wednesday morning.

Delia said the development was worrying, and he was calling on people not to reach early conclusions but to be cautious and prudent.

The country needed to come together to ensure that criminals did not hold sway, he said.

It is once again up to Partit Nazzjonalista to clean up the network of criminality that a Labour government has allowed to take hold of Malta. We must work to see justice done. I will not stop working to seek the truth and justice. pic.twitter.com/BlZQILGzr8 — T. Comodini Cachia (@ComodiniCachia) July 22, 2020

Delia said he had called a meeting of his parliamentary group to discuss this tragic and dramatic development because the national interest came first.

Repubblika: We've had enough of the mafia

In a statement on Wednesday, rule of law group Repubblika did not specifically refer to Melvin Theuma but said the country had had enough and the mafia should not be allowed to control the country.

It reiterated its call for a Joint Investigating Team formed of Europol and the Malta police to investigate the Caruana Galizia murder and other 'mafia' cases.

"We know our country's history. We had Nardu Debono who was killed, with the police claiming he had fled police headquarters, we had Wilfred Cardona who was killed, with the police saying he banged his head on a table because of family issues; we had Lino Cauchi who was killed not to reveal corruption, according to his family; we had the mysterious death of Ġanni Psaila, which the police said took place during a burglary.

"We also had the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia."

The group said it did not want any more murders and it was determined to continue to seek justice.