Defence lawyers for Yorgen Fenech are expected to begin cross examining witnesses in the compilation of evidence against the businessman.

Fenech faces charges of conspiring to kill journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bomb attack in October 2017.

Former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar is among the witnesses Fenech’s lawyers have called along with lead investigator Keith Arnaud and self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma.

If Cutajar appears on Thursday, it will be the first time he has given evidence in the case.

Arnaud's testimony behind closed doors

10.59am The court rules that because Arnaud cannot physically present the pardon, and since the pardon was also granted in respect of other, unrelated crimes, Arnaud's testimony will be heard behind closed doors.

He will testify about the pardon and then Magistrate Montebello will decide whether the actual document will be filed.

So a partial victory for the defence team. But we will have to leave the court room, for now.

Pardon will 'definitely not be exhibited'

10.53am The Deputy Attorney General is adamant. He says the pardon granted to Theuma will "definitely not be exhibited" because it is "a document of the head of state." Mercieca disagrees and says that if there is any sensitive information in the pardon, that could be prejudicial to any ongoing cases, the testimony could be heard behind closed doors.

There's a clash of legal arguments and a reminder that, until a few weeks ago, Mercieca was actually a lawyer for the Attorney General. You can read about his switch here.

The Deputy AG says there are a number of crimes mentioned in Theuma's pardon that are unrelated to the case.

Melvin Theuma, accompanied by a police officer, in one of his first appearances in court.

A copy of the pardon

10.43am Defence lawyer Mercieca asks Arnaud for a copy of the pardon granted to Melvin Theuma in exchange for his evidence. Arnaud says he hasn't brought a copy. The deputy Attorney General interrupts to say this was done on his advice. A legal argument ensues in which defence lawyers argue that a pardon was always made available and was reproduced in one judgement: Carmel Attard v the Attorney General.

Mercieca asks: "Why is Melvin Theuma's pardon any different?"

The prosecution objects saying the pardon was never mentioned in the court order and is not needed to control the line of questioning to the witness.

[Mercieca is referring to a case dating back to the 1990s when Richard Cachia Caruana, former Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami’s chief of staff, was stabbed outside his house. A pardon was granted in exchange for evidence implicating, among others, Carmel Attard.]

Lawrence Cutajar and Melvin Theuma summoned

10.41am Ex-police chief Lawrence Cutajar and self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma have just been summoned and told not to access their mobile phones while they wait to testify. The acknowledge the court order and leave as a court usher watches over them.

Don't read the live blogs

10.39am. All our readers are welcome except... Mercieca has just asked the court to ensure that witnesses waiting outside do not consult any live blogs before their turn. He argues that to do so would mean that they get a preview on the line of questioning.

Inspector Arnaud takes the stand

10.36am Inspector Keith Arnaud takes the stand. The magistrate notes that today's hearing is taking place upon a request by the accused. Fenech's lawyer, Charles Merceica, declares that cross-examination talks place without prejudice to the right of disclosure. Arnaud then takes the oath.

Keith Arnaud arrives at court on Thursday. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Armed officers escort Fenech

10.33am We're about to start. Yorgen Fenech, wearing a visor, has just been escorted into court by three armed offices from the Corradino Correctional Facility. He takes a seat next to his lawyers, with two armed officers sitting close beside him.

Daphne's family arrives

10.27am Lawyer Peter Caruana Galizia, the husband of the murdered journalist, has arrived in court. We're still waiting for Yorgen Fenech as the court fast fills up.

Gathering in a smaller court room

10.19am This morning, we're in hall 17, second floor. It's a smaller room so seating space is limited. More chairs are being brought into the hall. Meanwhile, inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra have arrived. Arnaud, the lead investigator in the case, is expected to be cross examined today.

The legal teams arrive

Jason Azzopardi, lawyer for the Daphne Caruana Galizia family. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

10.02 am We're waiting for Magistrate Rachel Montebello to finish hearing another case before the compilation of evidence resumes. The lawyers have begun arriving. Fenech's wife, mother and some friends are also in court.

Charles Merceica (centre) part of the defence team of Yorgen Fenech who is accused of conspiring to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina/Facebook

Daphne's murder, 33 months on

9.56am Good morning and welcome to the live blog where we will provide constant updates on the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, accused of conspiring to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia.

On Wednesday, Fenech failed in his legal bid to challenge the Cabinet's decision denying him a presidential pardon.

Thursday's evidence will be heard 33 months on from the journalist's murder on October 16, 2017. Civil society group Repubblika has shared some of the Caruana Galizia's last words ahead of the monthly vigil marking her murder.

The main points from the last session

The last time we were in court, it was to hear the evidence of the former prime minister's chief of staff, Keith Schembri.

He said:

Fenech never spoke to him about the murder;

Joseph muscat had urged him to speak to Fenech before his arrest, to stop him from leaving Malta;

Opposition leader Adrian Delia once went to ask Fenech for €50,000 to be used against David Casa’s re-election;

He admitted he knew Fenech was the owner of 17 Black and said he planned doing business with his good friend's company after politics.

The players

For reference, inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting. Lawyers Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Calleja Grima are assisting Theuma. Fenech's lawyers are Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri and Charles Merceica. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is assisting the victim's family.

Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia along with lawyer Nadia Attard from the AG's office will be assisting the prosecution.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.