The Nationalist Party has dismissed claims that Adrian Delia did not satisfy a due diligence process PN leadership candidates must undergo.



In a statement, the party said that Delia had been called back for further questioning by the due diligence panel but said this was a normal part of the process.



“Dr Delia gave information about a number of companies, so it is only natural that further questions were asked,” the PN said.



It however “categorically denied” allegations posted on social media by the Civil Society Network that Delia’s answers had not satisfied the analysts. CSN subsequently removed the post.

"The process is ongoing and no conclusion has been reached about either candidate," the PN said.

The social media post which prompted a PN statement.

