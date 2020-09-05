The Nationalist Party has dismissed claims that Adrian Delia did not satisfy a due diligence process PN leadership candidates must undergo.
In a statement, the party said that Delia had been called back for further questioning by the due diligence panel but said this was a normal part of the process.
“Dr Delia gave information about a number of companies, so it is only natural that further questions were asked,” the PN said.
It however “categorically denied” allegations posted on social media by the Civil Society Network that Delia’s answers had not satisfied the analysts. CSN subsequently removed the post.
"The process is ongoing and no conclusion has been reached about either candidate," the PN said.
Delia and challenger Bernard Grech are on track to face each other head-to-head in a PN leadership race likely to take place in early October.
Both candidates passed an initial suitability check earlier this week and are now undergoing a due diligence assessment which could take until the third week of October. It is the first time the party has introduced a due diligence check as part of its leadership race.
The PN does not intend to disqualify either candidate on the basis of the due diligence exercise, saying it does not want a one-horse race for leader. Grech has said that he would be willing to publish his due diligence assessment in full.
