Opposition leader Adrian Delia has urged the government to stick by its original decision to order a lockdown of vulnerable people and their household members due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an address on Sunday, Delia said the original announcement was based on sound medical advice and should not be overridden by the government.

According to the original decision, announced on Thursday by Health Minister Chris Fearne, over 65s, pregnant women and people suffering from specific chronic conditions had to stay at home.

In that original announcement, it was said that anyone living in the same household would also have to go into isolation, or else “find alternative accommodation”.

The only exception made was for medical appointments.

However, on Friday evening the government said that people living in the same home as vulnerable people would be allowed to go to work, go shopping for essential items, attend medical appointments or exercise child visitation rights, in the case of separated or divorced parents.

On Sunday Delia said the initial announcement had not been made on a whim but had been taken to minimise the threat to life posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Delia accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of weakening the original measures announced, in a move that was clearly not in the country’s best interests.

"Let us go back to the measures oiginally announced on Thursday and do what is right for the country,” Delia said.

He said the Nationalist Party was doing it’s part to help and was using its outreach to educate those most at risk on the best course of action.

"Let us not be populist at this most critical juncture,” he said. "I have spoken to experts. And, the numbers we are seeing at the moment do not mean the worst is behind us."

Delia said the country all needs to make a collective effort to overcome the spread of the virus.

Addressing foreign nationals in Malta, Delia urged them too to follow the advice being issued by the health authorities.