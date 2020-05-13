Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has written to the auditor general, asking him to give priority to an inquiry into the use of public funds by ministers and parliamentary secretaries for personal Facebook pages.

In a report published last week, the Standards Commissioner found that Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Finance Minister Edward Scicluna had misused public funds to boost posts published directly to their own Facebook pages.

The Commissioner, George Hyzler, also said that he would be passing on his findings to the auditor general to investigate further if he deemed fit.

On Wednesday, Delia wrote to auditor general Charles Deguara and said that as the guardian of how public funds are used, the National Audit Office should prioritise this investigation.

"This is to ensure that the hundreds of thousands of euro in public funds wrongly spent by ministers and parliamentary secretaries are paid back to the Maltese people," Delia wrote.

Read Delia's letter in the PDF link below.

Attached files Adrian Delia's letter to the AG