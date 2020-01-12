Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Sunday demanded that incoming prime minister Robert Abela immediately expel Konrad Mizzi from Labour and sack the police commissioner and attorney general.

Speaking during a political activity in Żejtun, Dr Delia said the new prime minister had no shame in branding himself as the continuity candidate.

The Opposition leader insisted people expected far more than continuity from Dr Abela.

He recalled how outgoing prime minister Joseph Muscat was forced to leave due to his office's "involvement" in the murder of a journalist.

Many senior cabinet members, including Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, pledged their support for Dr Abela’s opponent Chris Fearne.

Dr Delia said Dr Abela’s landslide victory was a vote against Dr Muscat's entire cabinet.

The Opposition leader said if everyone took responsibility for their actions, the PN would be united in its quest to ensure a better Malta.

Dr Delia said there would be no grace period for Dr Abela, as the clock was already kicking due to all damage caused to Malta.

“Our competitors do not wait. People’s problems do not wait. Pensioners who had to choose between buying medicine and buying food do not wait”, Dr Delia said.

He set out a list of priorities that the new prime minister had to focus on if he wanted to garner the Opposition’s backing.

Among those was the expulsion of former minister Konrad Mizzi from the Labour Party, the sacking of the attorney general and civil service head and the appointment of a new police commissioner.

He said the new prime minister should also pledge to publish all the contracts that had been the drivers behind the corruption seen over the last years.

Dr Delia said the so-called cancer factory, a reference to Labour pre-2013 rhetoric about the need for a new power station, had in fact turned into a money-laundering factory.

He expressed concern that the new prime minister’s continuity pledge meant that all those who had enabled corruption would stay in place.

The Opposition leader also called for a reform in the way top jobs are given on a position of trust basis.

He demanded that all vacancies within government are filled only after a public call and transparent selection process.

