Moviment Graffitti is calling for the immediate demolition of a sheep farm in Bidnija and for the site to be returned to its natural state at the developer’s expense.

Last week Times of Malta reported that a planning application has been submitted for a residence, retail outlet, guest rooms and other commercial spaces to be added to a massive Bidnija ‘sheep farm’ that had raised objections when first approved for construction in a previously untouched valley.

The application vindicates those who had drawn attention to the place as looking more like a hotel or agri-tourism facility than a sheep farm.

The huge facility covers an area of 3,200 square metres in the middle of Bidnija’s Wied tal-Ħżejjen. It was given the green light in February 2019 by the Planning Authority’s subcommittee which deals with ODZ developments, chaired at the time by Elizabeth Ellul.

Moviment Graffitti said on Friday the massive structure was built in the middle of an entirely rural Outside Development Zone, featuring ecologically important freshwater habitats.

"Many were left baffled at how a two-storey structure, with reception areas and a swimming pool on its roof, was approved by the Planning Authority on the pretext of being a sheep farm," the NGO said in a statement.

"Only three years after the issuing of the first permit, the thin disguise of a sheep farm has fallen off entirely. A second planning application is now asking for this structure to be transformed into a retail outlet with guest rooms - that is, a hotel - thus putting black on white what we have known all along: this is a multi-million commercial project that illicitly took over and destroyed ODZ land."

NGO files enforcement request

The NGO said it has filed an enforcement request with the Planning Authority demanding that the "fake sheep farm" be demolished and the site reverted back to its original state, at the developer’s expense, as per permit conditions.

"Using deceit and lies to destroy an ecologically sensitive area for profit is an environmental crime of the highest degree.

"All those responsible for issuing the first permit – from the developers to the authorities and boards – should be investigated with a view to bring them to justice for the crimes committed," the NGO said on Friday.

"It has been clear to everyone from the start that this was not a genuine sheep farm - it is impossible that those who evaluated this application did not recognise this obvious fact too."