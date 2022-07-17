The coming season for both Depiro BC’s men and women is set to ring in a new era as both teams will have new coaches on the sidelines.

Following the season ban for men’s team coach James Bamfield ahead of last season’s playoffs, the club announced on Sunday that women’s coach Ruben Baldacchino will be stepping down in order to fully focus on his pre-existing role as the club’s CEO.

In a statement on the club’s socials, they thanked Baldacchino while confirming that “due to the growth of the club in recent years, he will focus on his role as our club CEO”.

In a statement issued by Baldacchino himself later on, the former Malta international assistant coach explained it was time to make a decision due to the club’s growth.

“In life, you need to take decisions and at this point, I have decided to focus on my management role and take a break from coaching. Not an easy decision as I love coaching but an important one due to the clubs’ growth,” the statement read.

