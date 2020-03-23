Photo: Jonathan Borg

The usually bustling retail hub of Tigné Point remained shuttered on Monday, as even stricter regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19 came into effect.

New regulations announced on Sunday by Health Minister Chris Fearne saw the closure of all non-essential retail outlets and services and the ban on all public gatherings coming into effect on 8am on Monday morning.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The halls of the Tigné point shopping mall turned into a ghost town as shops kept their doors closed.

Food outlets that usually dominate the space sat quietly, as tables and chairs typically packed tightly with people were stacked and put aside, remaining unused.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Sunday afternoon announcement seemed to ring in a lot of ears, as only a handful of shoppers braved the great outdoors for their necessities.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The construction industry has so far emerged from the crisis unscathed for now, as works were still observed to be forging ahead as usual.

In Valletta, a similar situation continued to unfold, as retail outlets remained shuttered, with some leaving messages of warning and encouragement in their darkened windows.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Footfall continued to visibly decline in the capital city as some of Malta's most iconic streets remained empty.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg