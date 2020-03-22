All non-essential shops and services will be closed as of Monday morning and public gatherings will be banned, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Sunday.

The measure comes into effect at 8am on Monday morning.

Shops selling food or medicine, pet shops, banks, post offices and transport services will continue operating as usual, as would telephony and other essential services.

Delivery services, stationers, offices and other workplaces will not be affected by the ban. The construction sector will continue to operate.

Other retail or service outlets providing services deemed "non-essential" must remain closed or face a €3,000 fine. They range from clothes to household good stores to hairdressers and beauticians.

All public gatherings or meetings will also be banned, with law-breakers also being fined €3,000.

A legal notice detailing specifically which shops and services were affected would be published "tomorrow", Fearne said.

"Work will continue," the minister said, adding that the new measures were intended to reduce contact between people.

Fearne made the announcement after Malta registered 17 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours – the country’s highest one-day total so far.

The country has now confirmed 90 cases of the novel coronavirus. One patient is in intensive care while 27 have been hospitalised. Two have recovered and the rest are recovering at home.

Fearne said the decision to shut non-essential shops and services was taken because authorities were now seeing community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

While most daily reported COVID-19 cases have so far been linked to recent travel overseas, there are also a growing number of coronavirus infections which authorities have been unable to trace to any other known link to the virus.

'Avoid comparisons'

Fearne urged people to avoid the temptation to draw comparisons between Malta and other countries, saying measures had to be applied depending on the stage at which the disease had progressed.

“Some other countries are in a more advanced stage and have taken stricter, harsher measures than the ones we need,” he said. "We are not at that stage yet".

Schools, university and childcare centres had been ordered shut 12 days ago, with restaurants, bars and other such establishments also closed down some days later.

The new measures announced on Sunday further restrict the number of outlets which can remain open, while stopping short of bringing about a complete lockdown.

Apart from introducing measures to reduce contact between people, authorities have also been ramping up training efforts for healthcare workers and stocking up on medical equipment and resources.

Testing for the virus, which currently happens at Mater Dei Hospital and at a specially-created testing hub in Luqa, will also be stepped up in the days to come, Fearne said, with a Gozo-based testing hub in the works.

