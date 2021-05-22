Good evening Malta! I'm Philip Leone-Ganado, and as tonight's long-awaited Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final kicks off in Rotterdam, I'm going to be live-blogging all the thrills, glitter and key-changes on the way to Destiny Chukunyere's obvious and inevitable victory.

Refresh this page for live updates through the night and send me any thoughts on newsroom@timesofmalta.com and I'll pop them in the blog so the world can titter along.

9.15pm It was catchy, the dress (while not perhaps appealing to Eurovision's traditional demographic) was quite something, and after Cyprus sent another Elena to the Eurovision with a Spanish-titled song about fire two years ago, they've done it again. Not much I can add to that. There's 25 more songs to go. May the Lord have mercy on us all.

Cyprus: El Diablo

9.12pm Here we go! Cyprus's Elena Tsagrinou is up first with El Diablo and look everyone's already pointed out that this is basically Lady Gaga piece so I'm not going to go there. If this were a romance, it would be a bad one, that's all I'll say. "I gave my heart to Alejandro," she belts out. Or something like that, anyway.

It's fun to stay at the... Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP.

The show begins!

9pm This is it, two years on from the last time we got to say it, one incredible Netflix film notwithstanding, Welcome to the Eurovision. After a stirring montage of our host city Rotterdam, the finalists take the stage one by one. Most importantly, there's Destiny. She's got new hair. You may be interested to know that.

Mum ...and PM

8.50pm I'm also going to be doing my best to keep up with the best of social media as the night goes on. Here, for example, is Destiny's mother with a touching post on what must be an incredibly proud day for her.

And here is a drawing by the Prime Minister's daughter because I guess that's important or something.

Will we win?

8.45pm Destiny is singing early on - sixth on the night, which is not great for her chances of winning and therefore is already one potential excuse we can trot out when this all goes wrong. She's still third with the odds-makers, which means this is one of the best chances at actually winning this thing we've had in a long, long time.

So, on to the big question of the night: will Destiny end years of heartbreak for Malta in this competition?

On the basis of the odds, probably not. On the basis of history, almost certainly not. But on the basis of the blind optimism that has driven our country's participation in this insane contest ever since Marija l-Maltija first stood waiting by that fountain at Putirjal? Not only is Destiny going to win, but she's going to do it so comprehensively that this whole event will have no choice but to rename itself in her honour.

Go Destiny!

It's the Eurovision!

8.30pm Well, we're finally back. Last year's Eurovision Song Contest was, of course, postponed due to the pandemic so it's been a long wait for Destiny Chukunyere, who'll take the stage tonight with the highly-rated Je Me Casse.

The show kicks off at 9pm and you can catch it on TVM or over on the Eurovision's official YouTube live-stream for that purer experience.

If you're starved for some pre-show reading, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about tonight in one handy article, here's Destiny's thoughts ahead of the final, and here's a piece about people who almost certainly love the Eurovision way more than you. And, more to the point, more than me.

It's going to be a long night, friends. Let's buckle in.