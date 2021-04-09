Destiny Chukunyere has just signed a record deal with music industry giant Sony Music for her Eurovision Song Contest song, Je Me Casse.

“This is a dream come true and a testament that I am on the right track and that hard work pays off," she said of the deal with Sony Music Sweden.

"I really can’t wait to develop this relationship further and I cannot wait to start working with Sony Music to reach new levels."

Malta's official song for the Eurovision Song Festival, Je Me Casse, was released last month.

The 18-year-old will be performing the song at the festival in Rotterdam in May, after last year's edition was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The young woman earned her spot as Malta’s Eurovision entry by virtue of winning the second edition of X Factor Malta.

In less than four weeks, Je Me Casse was watched more than three million times on Youtube and streamed over 550,000 times on Spotify

According to Destiny's manager, Sony Music not only believe that Je Me Casse is a favourite to win the contest but also a potential worldwide hit.

Sony Music said it was "very excited" and looking forward to making Destiny a worldwide household name.