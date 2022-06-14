Developers have expressed concern about new regulations which allow music to be played in major streets of Valletta until 1am.

The new rules, which were quietly introduced through a legal notice, effectively extend the previous 11pm cut-off time for establishments on nine Valletta streets.

Music can continue to be played outdoors until 1am provided it is at an undefined "moderate level", the rules state.

Business owners have since expressed fear this will transform Valletta into another rowdy Paceville. Residents have also complained.

Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit then said the legal notice should only apply at weekends.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has defended the legal notice and said a compromise will have to be found.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Malta Developers Association added its voice to those disapproving of the changes.

The MDA said the rules had been changed without consultation and would undermine the interests of residents and property investors.

"People who advertised their property in a certain way now suddenly find themselves with an entirely different product," the lobby group said.

It called for the regulations to be immediately withdrawn.

Residents' group calls out first district MPs

In another statement, the Valletta Residents Revival Group, which represents around 600 residents and their families, described the new regulations as “obscene”.

The group said the changes were a "slap in the face of all those who for long have been advocating for a unique approach towards making Valletta a superior entertainment venue in Malta."

“This legal notice goes against any principle of liveability, good neighbourliness and even against the 'Night Noise Guidelines for Europe' as published by the World Health Organisation,” it added.

The group said it expected first district MPs - Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Deo Debattista, Aaron Farrugia, Cressida Galea, Davina Sammut Hili, Mario de Marco, Darren Carabott and Paula Mifsud Bonnici - to oppose the legal notice in parliament, and the town's local council to also speak against it.

“We remind the local council that its role is to represent us residents and not government. The VRR Group, therefore, asks: on whose side is the local council going to be this time round?

“We are willing to listen and discuss, but the time to be trampled upon is over,” the group said.