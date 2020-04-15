The developers’ lobby on Wednesday said it was pleased to see that authorities had moved quickly to charge people involved in a building collapse in Ħamrun.

“Without entering into the merits of this specific case or the responsibility of those arraigned, as that is the court’s remit which should be completely respected, the MDA hopes that full justice is served in the shortest possible time”, Marthese Portelli, who serves as director-general of the Malta Developers Association, said.

Four people have been charged with involuntary homicide in the case, which relates to a building collapse in Ħamrun in March. Miriam Pace, 54, was killed in the incident.

All four suspects were involved in a large-scale construction project happening next door. That project is being led by a former MDA council member, Malcolm Mallia.

The MDA had suspended Mallia following the incident, pending investigation. Mallia is not among those charged with a crime.

In its statement, the MDA said that authorities now had clear parameters to determine who was responsible for such incidents, following legal amendments introduced last summer.

Despite those amendments having been brought into law less than a year ago, prime minister Robert Abela has called for a review of existing legislation following the collapse of the Pace family home.

That review is ongoing, with Abela having said that implementing any recommendations will have to wait until authorities can afford to shift their focus away from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.