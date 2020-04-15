Two architects, a contractor and a construction worker have been charged with involuntary homicide following the collapse of a Ħamrun home in March.



The four were arraigned in court on Wednesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were all granted bail.



Each of the accused was involved in a large-scale construction project happening next door to the Pace family home on Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, which crumbled into rubble on March 2.



Miriam Pace, 54, was killed inside her own house during the collapse. Her body was found beneath the rubble following an extensive search that stretched on into the night of the tragedy.



Police had launched an investigation into the case and initially arrested six people in connection with the case, including the four charged on Wednesday.



Those four are Roderick Camilleri, 36, from Rabat, who was the project’s architect; Anthony Mangion, a 72-year-old architect from Gżira who served as the construction project’s site technical officer; 36-year-old excavation contractor Ludwig Dimech from Żebbuġ; and 42-year-old construction worker Nicholas Spiteri, from Mqabba.



All four accused, their respective families and lawyers filed into the Valletta courtroom ahead of the arraignment, filling the room and making it difficult to respect social distancing laws introduced to limit the spread of coronavirus.



They stand accused of having caused Pace’s death through negligence and of involuntarily damaging third-party property.

Architects Camilleri and Mangion also face charges of making a false declaration.



Lawyers for the defendants requested bail. The prosecution did not object to that request but stressed that bail and its conditions should reflect the gravity of the charges.



Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Alfred Abela represented the two architects who face charges, Camilleri and Mangion.



Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared on behalf of the construction worker, Spiteri, while lawyer Roberto Montalto is appearing on behalf of the contractor, Dimech.



The Pace family were represented in court by lawyer Joe Giglio.

