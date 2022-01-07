The Malta Developers Association is strongly objecting to plans to build a hostel, old people’s home and other facilities in Marsaxlokk.

It is arguing that the proposal, which is being spearheaded by Marsaxlokk FC, would mean that a state-subsidised sports club would end up competing with private investors who cannot rely on government aid.

“The land in question is public land and a large part of the proposed use is essentially commercial in nature. Therefore, the proposal gives the applicants an advantage over commercial developments with similar uses, thus continuing to create an unlevel playing field that puts private developments for such uses at an unfair disadvantage,” the MDA said in a statement on Monday.

It also noted that the proposal would require the take-up of Outside Development Zone land.

“Such areas should never be used for development of commercial or residential facilities that can be accommodated within development zones,” the MDA said.

It urged the football club to drop the application.

Times of Malta reported on Marsaxlokk FC’s plans on Friday. Apart from a ‘sports hostel’ and home for the elderly, the club would also like to expand the seating area at its football pitch and build a sports childcare centre, a social club, sport-related shops, shops that can serve food and drinks as well as a physiotherapy clinic.

The planning application was filed by Joseph Mifsud on behalf of the club and architect Robert Grech.

It is the second time that the club has moved forward with such expansion plans, having dropped a similar proposal in 2020 following objections from the public.

A local NGO, Marsaxlokk Heritage, has said that it will vehemently oppose this latest attempt, which it described as an “attempt by the greedy to steal public and ODZ land.”