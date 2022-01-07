Marsaxlokk Football Club has submitted an application with the Planning Authority seeking to significantly expand its premises with the construction of a hostel as well as an old people’s home, along with seating stands for its existing football pitch.

The application, which was filed by Joseph Mifsud on behalf of the club and architect Robert Grech, is also seeking excavation works on Triq il-Kavallerizza, Triq il-Port Ruman and Triq tat-Trunċiera in order to construct a sports hostel “for team players” as well as a home for the elderly with an integrated public garden.

Additional facilities in the complex will include a sports childcare centre, a social club, sport-related shops, shops that can serve food and drinks as well as a physiotherapy clinic.

Located a stone’s throw away from the seafront, the proposed accommodation would enjoy unspoilt views of Marsaxlokk Bay as well as take up public land which is outside of the development zone.

The project site plan.

A similar application had been filed by the club in 2020, which also included plans to construct a UEFA Category 1 11-a-side football stadium, however, this was later withdrawn by the applicant following significant objections from the public.

The new application can be viewed on the Planning Authority’s website under the application number PA/08310/21.

NGO slams 'attempt by the greedy'

Local NGO Marsaxlokk Heritage has strongly condemned the project and branded it an “attempt by the greedy to steal public and ODZ land”.

“Marsaxlokk FC filed an application in an attempt to build a hostel (or hotel) and an old people’s house close to the ground premises,” they said in a statement.

“A similar application has already been filed in 2020 and was heavily objected to by residents, architects and competent entities. Nothing much has changed and, again, we are seeing a very similar proposal which would still develop ODZ land, steal public land and steal Port Ruman’s garden, all in the name of sports and well-being.

“Marsaxlokk FC has been trying to insult our intelligence. An old people’s home is nothing but a distraction to carry out extensive commercial development on public land, with profit being on top of your agenda.”

Part of the area earmarked for development. Photo: PA

Among its reasons for objecting to the applications, Marsaxlokk Heritage said that the application incorporated a public garden in Port Ruman which the applicant, it says, does not have legal ownership of.

Additionally, the NGO said that the plans were not compatible with the local plan for the area and that the development would see the enlargement of the footprint into the ODZ public car park.