The redevelopment of Marsa's former power station area is part of an ambitious Grand Harbour Regeneration plan, which focuses on maximising the contribution of the port and creating new opportunities for the communities that live around it.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said the land at the old power station, which was cleared back in 2018, has been left abandoned and should be given back to the people.

'The Marsa Power Station Land Use Strategy' is studying the proposed urban and commercial development of the area.

Announcing the publication of the document, Borg said the harbour hosts a hub of activities, ranging from trade, maritime services to touristic activities.

Artists' impression of the area.

"All these activities are equally important and essential for Maltese economic growth, and we plan to invest in the Grand Harbour to envision how we want future generations to benefit from it."

The regeneration of the Grand Harbour is split into nine zones, each zone with its own analyses, development and vision.

Lascaris Wharf and Barriera Wharf also part of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Plan Photo: DOI

Apart from studies into the former power station site, the nine zones include reviewing the waterfront development, a wave agitation study review and the rehabilitation of the abandoned Fort Ricasoli.

"Through this vision, the government is looking to create new spaces for industry, rehabilitate historic sites which have been left abandoned and modernise exisiting infrastructure," Borg said.

He said the regeneration of the Grand Harbour has already started, as seen by the investment of the Gozo Fast Ferry terminal launched at the beginning of June and the €50 million Grand Harbour Clean Air Project.

"This ambitious project will boost not just the Grand Harbour, but the Maltese islands as a whole," Borg said.

Works that form part of the regeneration of the Grand Harbour will be carried out by different ministries and private entities.