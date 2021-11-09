Sweden's show at the 2020 Euros – played this summer – will remain etched in many of the team's fans' minds for a long time. Topping a group that included Spain and Poland is no mean feat. Janne Andersson's men began with a lukewarm performance, but they could still hold Spain to a goalless draw. Led by Manchester United defender Victor Lindeloff, they warmed up on the goa, beating Slovakia 1-0 and Poland 3-2 in subsequent matches.

They fell 2-1 to Ukraine in the round of 16. But they didn't go down easy. Ukraine nicked a winner in minute 120+1 after Marcus Danielson had been sent off in extra time. The good vibes have continued beyond the tournament, with the side winning four of five World Cup Qualifiers since then. They have beaten Spain and sit top of Group B at the end of October 2021 with 15 points from six matches.

But how have all these performances reflected on betting and casino gaming in the country?

Positive mood all over

The general effect is that Swedish fans are now more optimistic, not just in football but also in their other activities. If you have read a guide to casino bonuses in Sweden, you must have noticed that people's decisions are often influenced by their emotions. The positivity among Swedes means that they feel luckier at this time. As a result, they are more likely to take up bonuses offered in online and physical casinos. Even in daily activities, people are now more likely to make decisions faster where they would initially have had doubts. For instance, somebody debating whether to apply for a job will do so more quickly because they feel optimistic about getting it.

Sweden's run of positive performances coincides with a time that fans have been allowed back on the field. The ability to get out is a big relief. Add frequent team wins to that, and you have the perfect recipe for top-notch optimism. The chain effect is that fans will be motivated to bet on their team. iGamingBusiness (IGB) reports that gaming revenue rose in both the first and second quarters of 2021. This is despite the country moving to regulate gambling during the pandemic.

More matches to bet on

When Sweden is performing well, it means that they will qualify for more competitions. This means that they will play more matches. Since many fans tend to back their teams with bets, meaning that more sports betting will occur. With their form and current position in their World Cup qualifying group, Sweden will almost certainly be present at Qatar 2022. They will arrive as dark horses, a seemingly weak team with the potential to cause upsets. By emotion, Swedish fans will bet more as a way of 'supporting' their team. Logically, punters who don't even support the side will be attracted by their favourable odds. Overall, then, the sports industry will record increased activity caused by the Swedish team.

All these effects can be said to stem from the solid performances that the team had at the Euros. Fans are happy, players are happy and confident, and the coach is motivated. The momentum has grown nicely, and all Swedish fans can only hope it stays alive. Bookmakers are smiling too, now that they have more business coming in through the Swedish door. But will the team make them cry by staging a big upset? Will any punter place a crazy bet and see the Swedes make it come true? We have seen it before with that crazy 'Leicester City to win the Premier League' bet in 2015/16. And a few others here and there. Can it be done again?

