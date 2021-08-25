Din l-Art Ħelwa (DLĦ) has expanded its core mission to include climate change, pollution and biodiversity.

The NGO, which traditionally focuses on cultural heritage, is looking to recruit students, specialists, scientists and interested individuals to form part of a core group that will focus on its new, expanded remit.

The core group will lobby for change with the government, the business community and citizens on a national level. It will also tap into international organisations it formed part of and work with other non-governmental organisations on a local level.

A bombshell report by global scientists forming part of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned earlier this month that humanity was now facing a "code red" scenario, with climate change temperature limits likely to be hit far earlier than initially projected.

With that report in mind, Din l-Art Ħelwa president Alex Torpiano said the organisation now felt duty-bound to expand its core focus to encompass this new reality.

The organisation already successfully restores and maintains historical properties, manages nature areas, and campaigns for better planning policies and land use and for the conservation of natural and historical patrimony.

Its current mission statement reads: "To safeguard Malta’s cultural heritage and the natural environment for future generations, which includes the hands-on conservation and restoration of our built and natural heritage."

Torpiano urged volunteers to join DLĦ and "be part of the solution."

Those interested should email here.