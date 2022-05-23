I asked many of my friends with different abilities about their experience in Malta’s primary and secondary state schools.

Many said their academic experience has generally been very positive. For example, teachers all do their utmost to make sure all students feel included regardless of whether they have a mental or physical disability, and that their special arrangements (special requirements for exams and throughout the year) are acknowledged, that they are treated equally as the other students and not excluded.

Nonetheless, there is one lesson where almost all of them said they are left out – PE lessons. Many said they are not included and just left to watch, but this is not the case for everyone. Some found ways to substitute the lesson or be included in their own way by, for example, doing their own stretches on the side. Some also said many other students decide to stay with them during the lessons so they don’t feel excluded.

Often, certain outings are also altered for the good of such students. For example, it is ensured that if the outing involves a lot of movement, there are also different, shorter routes so such students can still take part. Also, if the students have a particular walking or transportation aid, the route may be changed to somewhere more smooth. If the students have to undertake an activity that is not comfortable or that tires them out too fast, the activity can be altered, or in some cases, completely changed.

I also asked teachers about their opinion on PE lessons. One said new ways of reducing restrictions are needed so that every student can have the freedom to take part in a lesson in a way they see fit.

Many teachers also said that by further altering the PE lessons and finding ways to include everyone, many more students can start to not only fully enjoy the lessons and find a love for physical activity, but also find ways to incorporate this vital subject into their daily lives.

One way this can be done is by dedicating more lessons to sports that focus on particular aids. This includes wheelchair basketball, wheelchair volleyball or even frame football. Not only would this make disabled students feel more included, but it would also give able-bodied students a chance to experience the different ways disabled people can play sports.

Maja Ruzicic is a student in Class 9.7 at St Benedict College Kirkop Secondary School.

This article is an adapted version of an article submitted for the Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE).