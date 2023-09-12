The op-piece European Commissioner Helena Dalli penned in the Times of Malta (September 6, 2023) is music to the ears of persons with disability, their families and all persons who respect the dignity of fellow humans.

Dalli rightly states that the freedom of movement principle – one of the main pillars on which the European Union is based – is not a reality for all because not all European citizens can equally benefit from this right.

“For some, it brings questions and raises concerns on special conditions and rights when travelling: on whether the status of a person with a disability will be recognised and whether the city is accessible.”

This discrimination affects – according to statistics of the EU – some 87 million people, some 35,000 in Malta.

After her analysis, the commissioner launches an initiative. She proposes legislation to create a common European disability card for all EU countries.

If my reading of her article is correct, this would mean that the current experimental EU disability card will now be backed by legislation.

Dalli wrote that the card will facilitate the mutual recognition of disability status, ensuring that people with disabilities can enjoy their EU rights to move freely within the Union when travelling to other EU countries.

She adds that, under the proposal, preferential conditions should be offered equally in the EU.

This is very positive.

But, because of the myopic attitude of many towards people with disability, let me put the record straight: disabled persons are not asking for special privileges, nor are they asking for charity. What they are asking for is dignity and equality at par with every other EU citizen.

They are asking for “special conditions and treatment” and “rights” (to use the terminology penned by Dalli) because it is only than that a level playing field could be established between persons with disability and the rest of the population.

Basing myself on my experience when travelling overseas with family members with disability, let me outline some of the serious disadvantages that we meet when travelling.

Most hotels in different European countries we travelled to do not have accessible rooms for disabled people. Those that do have such a room are more expensive and will probably have just one decently accessible room.

Most organised tours are not accessible to disabled people because the coaches that are used do not take a person sitting on a wheelchair.

Some advertise their products as “wheelchair-friendly”, which means you can fold the wheelchair and place it with the luggage. But what about the wheelchair user?

Public transport in several countries is accessible but with problems. During a week-long recent trip in two EU member States, it was only once that the driver came down to lower the ramp. We had to put the wheelchair in the bus without any help.

Accessible public toilets are not common. Many restaurants and public places are not accessible to disabled people.

Not all border-control officials are adequately trained to help people with disabilities. I heard horror stories from amputees and persons using a catheter.

I can go on and on.

One hopes that Dalli’s initiative will find the support of the European Parliament and of the other EU institutions because it will help persons with disability.

But much more should be done by the European Union.

I repeat: disabled people are not after privileges but basic human rights.