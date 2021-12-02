The members of the forces of law and order are in the process of receiving their invitations for the COVID-19 booster jab, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Its statement came a day after police unions, complaining of delays, instructed officers who have not had the extra jab not to go into any buildings as part of an investigation unless there is an emergency.

The ministry said invitations are being issued by SMS today to members of the armed forces, the police, civil protection, LESA and prison warders. Their vaccination is expected to be completed within a few days.

The booster vaccination programme is currently open for all those aged over 50, who can apply on vaccin.gov.mt.