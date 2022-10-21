Following the success of Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King Live to Film, the MPO presents Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert Live to Film.

Starting off back in 2003, Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film series is a favourite among children and adults alike. The franchise originated with a theme park ride inspired by pirate legends, novels and folklore which then led to the creation of the films.

The MPO (Malta Philharmonic Orchestra) will be performing live to the first movie from the adventures of legendary pirate Captain Jack Sparrow on December 3 at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre in Ta’ Qali.

The family-friendly symphonic cinema event offers audiences the opportunity to enjoy the captivating soundtrack, a creative collaboration between Badelt and Zimmer. Academy-Award-winning composer Zimmer is a leading figure in the movie industry, working on some of the most memorable blockbuster soundtracks, including this collaboration with Badelt.

Building on the MPO’s goal to tap the film industry, the production follows on the popular 'Live to Film' shows presented in 2019.

An early-bird offer of 10 per cent discount on Platinum & Gold tickets is available until October 31. This presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts with the support of the Malta Film Commission. For more on the MPO and upcoming performances, visit here.