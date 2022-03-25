Nearly one in 10 voters in the twelfth district did not collect their voting documents by the close of the deadline on Thursday night, according to data seen by Times of Malta.

More than 14,000 voting documents were not collected by the deadline at midnight on Thursday night.

A breakdown of the final figure of uncollected votes stands at 14,473. This is nearly 4% of the eligible voters for Saturday's general election.

In 2017, the figure stood at 8,372 uncollected documents and was 2.4% of the voting population.

District 12 is traditionally least interested

By far the highest percentage of uncollected votes was registered in district 12 where some 2,529 voting documents remained uncollected here, making up 9%.

The localities that make up districct 12. Graphic: Chris Busuttil

This district is made up of Mellieħa, St Paul’s Bay and part of Naxxar. It has one of the island’s largest populations.

It is normal for this district to have a lower turnout rate than in the rest of the country as it is the district where typically voters tend to demonstrate less interest in elections.

District 10, 9, and 13 all register low collection

Next is District 10, where 7%, or 1,876 of the documents were not collected.

The localities that make up district 10. Graphic: Chris Busuttil

This district includes Sliema, Gżira, Pembroke, St Julian's, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and parts of Naxxar.

In the ninth district 4.8%, or 1,255 of the votes were uncollected.

This district includes Għarghur, Msida, San Ġwann, Swieqi and Ta’ Xbiex.

District 13, which is all of Gozo, saw 4.7%, or 1,442 voters not pick up their voting cards.

The first district, of Valletta, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa, Pietà and Guardamanġia, and Santa Venera, was next with 4.1% or 1,052 uncollected documents.