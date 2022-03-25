At least 14,000 voters will not cast their ballot in Saturday’s general election, after they failed to collect their voting documents by the last night's deadline.

Final checks regarding the exact number of uncollected votes, when compared to the register of eligible voters, were ongoing on Friday morning.

However, chief electoral commissioner Joseph Camilleri told Times of Malta that just over 14,000 documents remained uncollected.

This is up from the 8,372 voting documents that were not collected by the close of the deadline in the 2017 general election. At the time, the voting population was around 13,000 people smaller than it is today.

One week ago, there were 37,000 uncollected voting documents.

The electoral commission will be giving the press a briefing with precise figures later on Friday.

Camilleri said he and his team had been working on the figures until the early hours of the morning. The process of reconciling the list of eligible voters will be concluded later by Friday.

A lower turnout?

Both Labour leader Robert Abela and his Nationalist counterpart Bernard Grech have been urging voters to collect their documents, and polls have suggested turnout may be lower in this election than in previous ones.

Sources in the election strategy teams of the two main political parties say this election could see the lowest turnout in recent electoral history. A poll published on Thursday by L-Orizzont forecast roughly 88 per cent turnout. In the 2017 general election, turnout topped 92 per cent.

Political analysts predict that abstentions mostly harm the incumbent party, as being government is more likely to result in failing to satisfy voters than being in opposition.

That said, incumbency gives parties the chance to address any grievances before final polling day.

Malta’s election turnout has been on a steady decline but remains among the highest in Europe and has always topped 90 per cent.

By way of comparison, around 70 per cent of British voters showed up to decide whether or not the UK should remain in the EU, and in the US, voter turnout fell to a 20-year low of 55 per cent when Donald Trump took over the White House in 2016.