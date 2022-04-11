The local health authorities have issued a warning about several Kinder products that may be contaminated with salmonella, following an outbreak in Belgium.

Kinder has been linked to infections across many EU countries and the UK, leading to the closure of a factory in Belgium last week.

Malta's environmental health directorate had initially issued a warning about one particular Kinder product.

However, on Monday it said that following market surveillance, it transpired that although the main trader in Malta imported the brand from an Italian manufacturing plant, some of the products in Malta were made in Belgium.

The following is a list of the products that could be contaminated with salmonella:

Kinder Surprise: 20g, all dates up to, and including January 4 of 2023

Kinder Surprise x 3: 20g each, all dates up to, and including January 4 of 2023

Kinder Sorpresa Maxi Puffi and Miraculous: 100g, all dates up to, and including August 21 of 2022

Kinder Sorpresa Pulcini: 120g, all dates up to, and including August 21 of 2022

Kinder Surprise: 100g, all dates up to, and including August 21 of 2022

Kinder mini eggs: 75g, all dates up to, and including August 21 of 2022

Kinder egg hunt: 150g, all dates up to, and including August 21 of 2022

Kinder Schoko-Bons: 70g, 200g, 320g, all dates up to, and including January 4 of 2023

Kinder Schoko-Bons: 46g, all lots till L098L, all dates up to, and including November 19 of 2022

Kinder Schoko-Bons: 125g, L288, L291, L293, L301, L302, L306, L307, L310, L312, L313, L316, L319, L320, L321, L326, L327, L328, L329, L334, L337, L338, L341, L347, L348, L349, L351, L352, L356, L005, L006, L028, L029, all dates up to, and including August 19 of 2022

More information on 21337333 or mhi@gov.mt.