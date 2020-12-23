Doctors have called for Malta to phase out all flights from the UK in an attempt to restrict the spread of a highly-infectious coronavirus variant.

Currently, Maltese nationals and residents are allowed to fly from Britain to Malta, with strict protocols on arrival including multiple tests and a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

But the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) said the government should go one step further and completely block travel from the UK.

“The advice we would give as MAM is to repeat the protocols used for repatriation flights that were organised back in March of this year,” the union’s president, Martin Balzan, said.

“There should be a limited number of flights for a set amount of days, after which flights should be banned altogether.” Britain is struggling to deal with a variant of COVID-19, which has spread rapidly over southeast England this month.

There are no signs the variant is more dangerous but initial reports suggest that it is 70 per cent more contagious.

Malta's shifting position

Malta’s position on travel from the UK has changed several times. After a spate of countries suspended travel last Sunday, the health ministry announced on Monday morning that travellers from the UK would have to quarantine.

This changed hours later to an announcement that there would be a complete ban on commercial flights from Tuesday, except for Maltese residents and nationals.

Then on Monday evening, Air Malta said it would continue to operate regular flights to and from the UK. Maltese nationals and residents would be allowed to travel while anyone else would need to obtain prior permission from the Superintendent of Public Health. British nationals are able to return to the UK by booking with Air Malta.

Passengers must present a negative PCR test, taken no longer than 72 hours before arriving in Malta. They will also be subjected to testing on arrival and 14 days mandatory quarantine, with a repeat test on days five to seven of quarantine.

"Leaving people stranded in the UK is obviously not a good idea,” Balzan said. "However, if it is left as an open-ended channel without a cut-off date, the risk of even just one person importing the new strain of COVID would cause a massive problem.”

The health ministry has not answered questions about whether a cut-off date for repatriation flights will be put in place.

Last night, the European Commission recommended that countries stop travel bans but discourage non-essential travel. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said: “While precautions are needed to contain the spread of the new virus variant, with today’s recommendation, we therefore ensure that the restrictions are co-ordinated.”