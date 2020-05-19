Doctors said on Tuesday they have not been consulted on the transition measures regarding the health service announced on Monday and their impact on the health and safety of medical personnel.

In a statement, the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) said it will be asking for urgent meetings with management.

MAM said it appreciated the government’s effort to gradually relaunch the economy and secure people’s as much as possible.

However, it felt that the serious medical risks arising from such measures could only be prevented by honest and unbiased information, strict discipline on social distancing, and hygiene which is regulated and vigorously enforced with fines.

“The mistakes made with the voluntary quarantine following air travel should not be repeated. Furthermore full and honest information should be provided to clients about potential risks, it said.

MAM noted that the current data showed a spike in cases in the last week and the situation was not stable as claimed.

The 14 cases reported on Saturday were equivalent to 1,700 cases in Italy in a day. Moreover, Mater Dei in the last 10 days faced the worst crisis since the start of epidemic with three wards needing to be closed, and a record 287 persons on quarantine.

The fact that this was not acknowledged, while giving the impression that all was well, undermined the people’s confidence.

It also said that the fact that restaurants were not going to be subject to regulations but to guidelines which were not obligatory and not enforceable by fines went against the basic principles of public health where enforcement was essential to protect the public.

“It is like a game of football with no rules and no referee. Furthermore, full information should be given to the public in particular that COVID can be shed on plates, on cutlery, and on tables, as social distancing only prevents airborne transmission.”

MAM noted that while vulnerable groups, especially the elderly, were on one hand being encouraged not to quarantine, they were also being told that the virus was still around and one should follow social distancing. This amounted to telling them “go and have fun but if you get sick or die don’t blame me”.

Doctors also said that expanding the size of groups allowed in public to six and at the same time recommending social distancing did not make sense, was contradictory and confused the public.

They noted that, although overall, the relaxing of measures might in the short term have economic benefits, one could not deny the presence of significant health risks where health care professionals might be the ones to suffer most.

The association said it would monitor the situation closely and react accordingly.

“The wellbeing and good health of healthcare professionals and the general public will remain its top priority,” it said.