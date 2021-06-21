Domain Academy has announced two International Satellite Campus, one in Dubai and another one in India, following a newly established partnership with the Nest Academy of Management Education.

This partnership between Domain Academy and Nest Academy of Management Education (NEST) will facilitate education progression pathways for their students in the fields of business management, computing and IT, tourism and hospitality, and health care. Additionally, international students currently studying in Dubai with NEST will be able to proceed and further their studies at Domain Academy in Malta, where they will follow qualifications awarded by leading UK institutions such as Pearson, Qualifi and the University of Derby.

Through this strategic partnership Domain Academy is therefore launching its first International Satellite Campuses in Dubai and India. These campuses will offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in business and management, tourism and hospitality and IT awarded by Domain Academy. Students studying in these Satellite Campuses will receive the same quality of education which Domain Academy is well-known for in Malta.

The launch of this strategic partnership was held on June 3 at the NEST Academy Sport City Campus in Dubai, in the presence of Ms Miraide Gatt, Executive Director of Domain Academy and the Management team of Domain Academy.



“We believe that through the exchange of good practices and joint educational partnerships, Domain Academy has a lot to gain but also a lot to offer to the global academic community. Through a modern education environment, that is social and adaptable to the needs of the 21st century we will ensure that Domain Academy secures the place it deserves on the international academic map,” said Miraide Gatt, Domain Academy executive director.

“UAE is a very important market for us. Domain Academy is proud to partner up with Nest Academy and develop new frameworks for collaboration. We hope that this partnership would be the first of many initiatives that will entice further collaborations between Domain Academy and other institutions within the Gulf countries. We also believe that such agreements can strengthen our current partnerships and meet the challenges and opportunities of an internationalised education,” said Robert Darmanin, Chief Operations Officer of Domain Academy.

Domain Academy delegation in Dubai was led by Miraide Gatt, executive director for Domain Academy, Robert Darmanin, Chief Operations Officer, Eric Mangion, Chief Academic Officer and Manuel Vella Rago, Chief Quality Assurance Officer.