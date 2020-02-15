The number of domestic violence victims treated at Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency department tripled over three years, but emergency doctors and a support service say the figures are much higher.

Figures tabled in Parliament show that 23 domestic abuse victims turned up at the emergency department in 2017, 40 in 2018 and 64 in 2019.

The trend seems to have continued through to 2020, with six domestic violence cases admitted up until February 5.

Answering a parliamentary question by MP Silvio Grixti, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that unless flagged by the patient, injuries caused by domestic violence were not registered as such.

Emergency doctors have already warned of “too many” domestic abuse cases that go under the radar as victims are afraid of the perpetrators.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Association of Emergency Physicians of Malta told Times of Malta that the number of domestic violence victims who are seen at the emergency department is probably much higher than that reported.

“In line with worldwide statistics, we estimate that only around a third of the injuries are reported to us as a consequence of domestic violence and are, therefore, officially lodged with the police.

"Although we report all cases of suspected domestic violence at the emergency department to the police, many victims opt not to file an official report, while at other times patients do not want to even speak to the police out of fear.”

When contacted, Victim Support Malta director Krista Tabone told Times of Malta that the figures tabled in Parliament were far from reality and this could be down to various factors.

Many victims opt not to file an official report

Some domestic violence victims who do seek assistance from the police may not have their cases flagged as domestic violence, with the charges being registered as bodily harm, harassment or rape among others, she explained.

Women could also seek medical help privately, from their gynae or GP, or just get in touch with a service provider such as VSM without filing a report.

Others just did not reach out to anyone, and spent years locked up at home, she added.

The number of domestic violence victims who reach out to VSM has also increased over the past two years.

Fifty-four out of the 95 clients who sought support in 2018 were domestic violence victims, a number which increased to 79 out of 100 clients in 2019.

Victims can access VSM support without having to file a police report.

Data for 2018 shows that half of the 95 victims of different crimes who were provided with counselling or psycho- therapy by VSM did not file a report.

Another service, SOAR, which is provided by the Jeanne Antide Foundation, supported 112 survivors of domestic violence throughout 2019.

Meanwhile, recent data shows that more than one person a day has been charged with gender-based violence since a new law was introduced to better protect victims.

Data obtained from the police found that 817 people have been charged since the Gender-Based and Domestic Violence Act came into effect in May 2018.