Danilo Doncic won't be appointed as Birkirkara coach after the talks between both parties fell through.

The Stripes are looking to hire a new coach after the resignation of John Buttigieg two games into the new Premier League campaign.

Read: Buttigieg quits as Birkirkara coach.

Doncic, former coach of St Andrews and Valletta, confirmed to Times of Malta that he was close to take over at Birkirkara.

"I was in talks with Birkirkara because they are club with a lot of ambitions and having won everything with Valletta, I liked Birkirkara's plans and in fact there was the intention of the club president and committee to work together," Doncic explained to Times of Malta.

"The contract was already drafted and I just had to read and sign it, but then our talks came to halt.

"The reason being is that Jeffrey Farrugia, known as 'Vinc', did not agree with the decision to bring me as a coach of the club because instead he is committed in bringing a big sponsor to the club, who will have a say on who has to be the next coach.

"I am currently in Malta and we will see whether the talks with Birkirkara will resume or not."

Times of Malta contacted Farrugia to reply to Doncic's comments.

"About the new coach's decision, only the board of club decided, that's why we have a board," he said.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Friggieri, club secretary of Birkirkara confirmed to the Times of Malta that the former Valletta coach was very close to take over at the Stripes.

"It is true that Doncic was close to become coach of Birkirkara," Friggieri told Times of Malta.

However, he gave a different account of why Doncic was not appointed as coach of Birkirkara.

"When the club had to decide about giving the green light to this appointment, the outcome of the vote taken by the board members was against this decision.

"Now, we are already in talks with coaches who have already been in the Premier League and also with others who have never been in our championship."