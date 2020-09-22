Cottonera residents' group Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura (Action: Give Us Back Our

Land), have issued a short video showing three precious open spaces in

Cottonera sprouting with greenery, and the potential they could hold for the community.

The three spaces are those the American University of Malta wants to build up in plans to extend its campus. The AUM extension was unanimously refused by the Planning Authority last year, after the residents rallied against the project.

The AUM, however, appealed the decision and would like the Planning Authority to approve its extension without proposing amendments to its original plans.

Should the plans be approved the extension would take up to 25% of the little existing open space, the residents said.

Video: Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura

The AUM, owned by Jordanian investors Sadeen Group, wanted to build a four-storey dormitory block and an underground parking facility in a public car park off Senglea Gate.

The project included a new modern block in a public open area next to the Knights building, and a new administration block on the other side.

The site earmarked for this administration block is also a public open space, which was embellished a few years ago through EU funds.

The Cottonera residents insist that after years of operation marred by controversy, the AUM campus seems to be a ghost town with very few students.

The EPRT hearing is to take place on October 1 at 2pm and can be followed

online here.