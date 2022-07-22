A 32-year-old man who lives in Madliena was arrested by the Drug Squad on Friday for cocaine possession and trafficking.

The police said they followed a BMW in Madliena at 3.15pm after receiving information that its driver was in possession of drugs.

On noticing police presence, the man started speeding and driving dangerously in a bid to escape, hitting some cars in the process.

But the police soon circled and arrested him finding cocaine in his possession.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.