A driver who ran over an elderly pedestrian in Luqa on Tuesday was handed a suspended sentence and fined after he turned himself in at the police station and admitted to his wrongdoing in court.

Javier Presmanes Serrano, a 27-year-old Spanish engineer working in Malta, admitted to grievously injuring the 85-year-old victim through dangerous and reckless driving.

The incident took place in Triq Censu Decandia, Luqa at around 5.30am.

The injured man was rushed to hospital in an ambulance and was subsequently certified as suffering grievous injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a Nissan model, fled the scene, however he later turned himself in. His car was later found parked on Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa, Luqa where the suspect lived.

On Thursday the man pleaded guilty to the charges which also included involuntary damage to two third-party vehicles, a Daihatsu Terios and a Mazda Demio.

Presmanes Serrano was also charged with refusing to take a breathalyser test, driving without insurance cover and failing to stop after being involved in a traffic accident.

Assisted by an interpreter, the man admitted to the charges and confirmed his admission after being given sufficient time to reconsider.

Both the prosecution as well as the accused’s lawyer highlighted that early guilty plea and the fact that the man had cooperated with police.

This was not a case of driving under influence or one where the accused was showing off, said defence counsel Ishmael Psaila, when making submissions on punishment.

Police did not have to track him down because he willingly went to the police station.

Moreover, the accused was a professional with family and work ties in Malta, added the lawyer.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Lara Lanfranco, declared him guilty and handed him a two-year jail term suspended for four years, as well as a €500 fine and a driving ban for six months.

The court also ordered the accused to pay court expenses.

Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted. Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was defence counsel.