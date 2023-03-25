Activists have called on the attorney general to drop terrorism charges against three youths arrested four years ago following an alleged hijack on the high seas.

Known as the El Hiblu 3, Amara, Kader and Abdalla face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of hijacking a ship in 2019. They were just 15, 16 and 19 years old at the time.

All three are pleading not guilty and say they only acted as mediators and translators for the rest of the ship's passengers.

The case against them has since attracted international attention and is the subject of an Amnesty International campaign.

On Saturday, activists gathered in Valletta to reiterate their call for prosecutors to drop all charges against the three.

“Why is the attorney general bullying those who are seeking asylum,” Christine Cassar of Moviment Graffitti asked in a demonstration in front of the law courts.

Amara, Kader, and Abdalla were among 108 migrants who boarded a nine-metre dinghy from Libya in March of 2019.

As the rubber boat started to deflate and sink in the middle of the sea, a merchant vessel close by, the El Hiblu 1, saved them.

But soon, the migrants on board realised they were being returned to Libya, rather than heading to Europe. At that point, the rescued passengers allegedly turned on the ship's captain and forced him to head to Europe.

Prosecutors say Amara, Kader and Abdalla were the ringleaders.

They insist they just translated and mediated between the two sides.

They are backed by an international commission that includes Nils Muižnieks, former Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights and now the director of Amnesty International Europe Regional Office, the Archbishop’s Delegate for Migrants in Malta Anton D’Amato, members of the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights and activists.

Activists speak outside the law courts on Saturday. Photo: Free El Hiblu 3 campaign

Regine Psaila of the African Media Association Malta said that Libya is a land of death torture and rape.

“They (the El Hiblu 3) refused to die like stray dogs,” she said.

“I have seen them try to build a decent life despite charges of terrorism hanging over their heads,” she said. “How would you react if out of nowhere you or your teenage son was accused of terrorism?"

She said that pushbacks at sea are a violation of international law, yet they are given the green light by the European Union.

Andre Callus from Moviment Graffitti said that the actions of the El Hiblu 3 were “a moral obligation.”

“They are heroes, not criminals,” he said.

Maltese people stand to gain nothing from ruining the lives of three young people who only tried to save their lives and the lives of others, Callus told the crowd.

He said that the real terrorists were those who were driving around looking to shoot black people for no other reason but the colour of their skin. They are on the outside, living their lives, he added.

Callus was referring to the ongoing case against Lorin Scicluna and Francesco Fenech, who stand accused of the racially-motivated murder of Lassana Cisse and the attempted murder of two others in Ħal Far. Both are out on bail pending the outcome of their criminal case.