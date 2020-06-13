A man caught with 5kg of cannabis was denied bail on Saturday after he pleaded not guilty to drug possession and money laundering charges.

Jeffrey Cassar, 36, was arrested on Thursday after police stopped him and a passenger inside a car. Officers found €10,000 in cash as well as the drug stash, which was divided into packets, inside his house's garage.

Anti-drug squad police had been watching the garage for several days.

Police also arrested a number of other people inside the house at that time but released them on police bail sometime later.

Cassar appeared in court on Saturday morning to face charges. His lawyers sought bail, arguing that police had already interrogated others involved in the case and noting that the accused has a family and young daughter.

The prosecution objected to that request, saying police had yet to conclude their investigation and noting Cassar’s colourful and varied criminal record.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace turned down the bail request and also upheld a request by the prosecution to freeze Cassar’s assets. He will be allowed €13,000 a year to pay for his basic needs, following a request by his lawyers.

Inspector Anthony Scerri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Alfred Abela represented Cassar.