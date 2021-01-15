Two men, charged with stealing tools from a Qormi construction site on Thursday evening, have been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty.

Joseph Galea, a 30-year old unemployed Żebbuġ resident and Emanuel Degabriele, a 31-year old furniture mover from Attard, landed in police custody following a tip-off about a suspect theft that was taking place from a residence under construction in Triq il-Ġdida.

Officers who went on site found a Kia Avella close by, with the allegedly stolen tools stacked inside.

The suspect thieves were discovered hiding in garages nearby, when both of them ought to have been home, in terms of a previously-imposed court curfew.

The duo was escorted to court, pleading not guilty to the aggravated theft, handling stolen property, breaching bail conditions as well as relapsing.

When making submissions on bail, lawyer Charles Mercieca, assisting Degabriele, said that his client had told police he was on his way to a medical centre to get tested for chest pain.

In fact, police had accompanied the man to the clinic, said the lawyer, adding that medical certificates had been issued accordingly.

Degabriele had nothing to do with the alleged theft, argued his lawyer, pointing out that he had only been arrested on account of his friendship with the other accused.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud, assisting Galea, said that the accused had cooperated with the police and that such fact ought to be stated in his favour, pointing out, rather heatedly, that the prosecutor had omitted that detail when objecting to bail.

After hearing submissions by defence and prosecution, the court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, turned down the requests, remanding both accused in custody.

Inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted.