Dyferent, a group consisting of Dylan Odom, Maria Grech, and Adam Farag, have won the €100,000 prize presented by the Malta Create Short Film Fund. The prize was announced during the 1st Golden Bee Awards, part of the Mediterrane Film Festival hosted by the Malta Film Commission.

The competition attracted 26 applications from aspiring filmmakers.

The commission said that after a rigorous selection process, the field was narrowed down to the top 10 finalists who participated in two days of intensive pitching sessions and workshops, refining their artistic visions and showcasing their creativity.

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges, including James Nunn, Holly El, Tommy Boulding, and Patrick Fischer.