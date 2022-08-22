A young man riding a scooter suffered a serious head injury in St Paul's Bay on Monday night when he lost control and smashed into a wall.

Witnesses said the man, a foreign national, was riding down St Paul's Street, against the flow of traffic when he careened across the road.

He crashed into the corner of an alleyway that leads down to the sea.

Sprawled on the ground, he was seen moving but with a serious head injury.

The accident occurred at about 10.30pm. His condition is not yet known.

An ambulance took him to hospital after he was examined by a paramedic. The police were also on the scene.

Traffic was stalled for about half an hour.

This is at least the third e-scooter accident in less than a month. A Spanish national was injured two weeks ago when he was hit by a car in St Paul's Bay, and at the end of July a hit and run incident left another man, a Colombian, injured in Birkirkara.