A mother who lost her daughter to cancer seven years ago is passing on her daughter's message to those she left behind to "trust your instincts".

Well-known TV presenter Nirvana Azzopardi lost her battle with cancer seven years ago, when she was 40, after a two-year fight. She left behind her parents, a husband and two young sons.

Video: Emanuele Cancer Research Foundation

In a short video prepared by the Emanuele Cancer Research Foundation for October, which marks cancer awareness month, her mother Anna relays an important message her daughter had made@

"Go to the doctor and make him rule out your fear by tests and not by opinions. Don’t leave it till it’s too late, early detection can save your life."

The foundation is uploading the videos on its social media platforms throughout October.

The messages kicked off on October 1 with a message from President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, who is also president of the foundation. In it, she appeals to the people to take regular check-ups to prevent breast cancer.

