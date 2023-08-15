This summer has certainly not been the most relaxing for many road users.

The great majority of commuters are still unsatisfied with the efficiency of the public transport service. Others are reluctant to change their ways and so, the number of cars on the road keeps increasing and traffic gridlock has become inevitable. The festa season adds extra stress on irritable drivers who must commute for work or other necessary errands.

The news that parts of Valley Road in Birkirkara was initially going to be closed all day from Monday to Sunday as part of the celebrations of the feast of the town’s patron saint elicited diverging reactions from the local business community and road users.

The Duke of Connaught’s Own Band Club said, “We will be decorating works of art of the society without the environment of cars. We will be hosting several activities in front of the band club on these beautiful days of the feast.”

Local catering establishments welcomed this opportunity to boost their business, while other enterprises fretted about their inability to serve customers when access to their shops was blocked.

Eventually, a ‘compromise’ was reached after strong objections from the public. Now, Valley Road will only be closed for traffic in the evening on working days and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

The traffic management function of Transport Malta is not fit for purpose

Valley Road is a critically important traffic artery, and the authorities initially totally ignored the interest of commuters who use this road regularly. Transport Malta, the police, and the local council all had to consent to the original proposal to close down Valley Road for a whole week.

Why were the rights of local residents to celebrate their feast given more importance than the rights of thousands of commuters to navigate the already congested road network without undue stress and frustration?

The traffic management function of Transport Malta is not fit for purpose. Road infrastructure projects in various parts of the island are missing their estimated completion dates by several weeks and months, causing more frustration to commuters as critically important roads are closed to traffic. Moreover, there seems to be a rush to start and finish several roadworks projects by the end of the year, possibly not to miss deadline commitments with the EU that part finances some of these projects.

Birkirkara mayor Joanne Debono Grech is tone-deaf when she comments that while some residents might be irritated by traffic problems, many Birkirkara residents are passionate about the feast. Indeed, many commuters are just as passionate about avoiding the frustration a failed traffic management system imposes.

For too long, politicians prefer to sit on the fence when divisive issues threaten to antagonise a section of the electorate, selfishly claiming superior rights over those of the rest of the community. Politicians must be outspoken in defending the interests of the silent majority, often intimidated by the vociferous clamours of relatively small local lobbies.

The laissez-faire mindset of the enforcement authorities responsible for promoting the broad interests of the whole community is earning the country the reputation of not caring much about the wellbeing of people. Law enforcement authorities must promote civic behaviour by all. They must curb the tribal instinct of some who believe their local narrow interests are more important than those of the broader society.