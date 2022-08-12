There seems to be no summer lull for the Planning Authority, whose decisions continue to shock the public, week in, week out. Recently, one of the PA’s boards approved another contentious ODZ application that bears the name of Joseph Portelli.

The Gozitan magnate has now obtained permission to complete the construction of a swimming pool in a valley, a decision which also sets a precedent for similar developments in ecologically sensitive areas. What is worse is that Portelli had started works before the permit was issued, going on to state in the media that he will be “glad to pay a fine” for these illegalities.

The Planning Board led by Martin Camilleri had, once again, no trouble issuing a permit despite the breach of policies and illegal construction in a protected valley.

It beggars belief how the authorities cower at the feet of people like Portelli nowadays, even refusing to consider “shame” as a possible deterrent.

Camilleri, together with PA’s CEO Martin Saliba, have actively used their power to override the policies they are duty bound to protect. Portelli, it seems, is untouchable.

For example, the permit issued for the construction of another block of flats in Sannat saw the PA’s executive council give “guidance” to the Planning Commission, even though the former should have no role in deciding upon individual applications. The three-member commission would go on to issue the permit despite the unorthodox procedure.

Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi has yet to make his presence felt

In the current state of affairs, everyone would be forgiven for thinking the PA has reached rock bottom. At the same time, Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi has yet to make his presence felt, since not only are many of the boards still made up of people appointed by his two predecessors, Ian Borg and Aaron Farrugia, but also because top officials such as Saliba and Camilleri – to mention but two – are responsible for a number of planning howlers that make a mockery of the whole process.

Saliba has also tried to hide the number and content of residents’ objections to individual applications from public scrutiny, an abuse of power which seeks to facilitate life for developers and hide information from citizens. Camilleri has also signed off on numerous permits which should have never seen the light of day.

A series of essential reforms are needed. If the government is even remotely interested in reforming planning, it should also introduce a series of foolproof laws and regulations to ensure there are no repeats of these occurrences.

For example, the practice of ‘build first, sanction later’ should be completely eliminated. This gigantic loophole allows permits to be issued once illegal works are fait accompli, an excessively comfortable way for developers to bypass regulations, especially in cases where their applications go against set policies.

Moreover, PA board members – including those on the executive council – should be kept liable for their decisions. First of all, such decisions have far-reaching effects on practically every aspect of life in Malta. Secondly, it would introduce a minimum of much-needed accountability at the authority. Potentially unlawful decisions, such as those taken by Camilleri in the Portelli/Sannat saga, ought to be met with huge fines.

But, even here, the government is showing no sign it wants to reform planning or even enforce its own rules. Maybe, the only way for change to happen is through a spate of embarrassing court sentences.

Because, clearly, the untouchables, and those who persist with the ‘build first, sanction later’ attitudes are running roughshod over the interests of the majority, who are just asking for basic respect.